Bethany Singer won awards during the 2019 Defiance County Fair for grand champion miniature utility doe, reserve champion miniature utility doe, champion dry miniature doe, champion miniature milking doe, first place decorated goat pen, first place junior pygmy goat showmanship, and third place overall junior goat showmanship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.