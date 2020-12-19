WAUSEON — The Ohio State University Extension, Fulton County office has announced the 2021 ServSafe training dates. ServSafe is a food and beverage safety training and certificate program managed by the National Restaurant Association. This training helps prevent food safety mistakes and will help all foodservice workers from owners and managers to employees identify and prevent the most critical barriers to food safety including COVID requirements.
Classes at this time are limited to 10 participants and payment must be made to be fully registered. The trainers are Melissa J. Rupp, extension educator family and consumer sciences, and Cheryl Spires, NW region program specialist, SNAP-Ed; both are certified ServSafe instructors and proctors.
The cost of the training is $200 and includes the book, training materials, resources, lunch the second day, snacks, and the exam. You must attend both days to take the exam and after successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a ServSafe Certificate and an Ohio Level 2 Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health.
The ServSafe food safety training is held at the OSU Extension Office, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, 43567. The 2021 training dates are Feb. 10-11, April 7-8, June 23-24, Sept. 29-30 and Dec. 1-2 and time for each day is 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. Register today at https://go.osu.edu/2021FCServSafe2 For questions, call 419-337-9210.
