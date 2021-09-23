NAPOLEON — Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) participants are responsible for ensuring adequate, approved vegetative and practice cover is maintained to control erosion throughout the life of the contract after the practice has been established. Participants must also control undesirable vegetation, weeds (including noxious weeds), insects and rodents that may pose a threat to existing cover or adversely impact other landowners in the area.
All CRP maintenance activities, such as mowing, burning, disking and spraying, must be conducted outside the primary nesting or brood rearing season for wildlife, which for Ohio is March 1 through July 15. However, spot treatment of the acreage may be allowed during the primary nesting or brood rearing season if, left untreated, the weeds, insects or undesirable species would adversely impact the approved cover. In this instance, spot treatment is limited to the affected areas in the field and requires County Committee approval prior to beginning the spot treatment. The Henry FSA County Committee will consult with NRCS to determine if such activities are needed to maintain the approved cover.
Acting Henry County Executive Director, Brenda Meyer, wants to remind everyone that annual mowing of CRP for generic weed control, or for cosmetic purposes, is prohibited at all times.
For questions, please contact the Henry FSA County office at 419-592-2926 (Ext. 2).
