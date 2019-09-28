For those that have land in Paulding County, there are some funding opportunities for some conservation practices that you do not want to miss. With the passage of Senate Bill 299 and recent state budget bills, funding is available through the Small Grains and Working Lands Buffer Programs that work to help improve the quality of water in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB). Also available is the Lake Erie Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) bonus payment program. Let us cover some information on each of these programs.
The Working Lands Buffer Program encourages producers in the WLEB to establish year-round vegetative cover on eligible cropland. The program promotes the conversion, establishment, and maintenance of forage/hay land on certain cropland acres. These buffers act as another line of defense to filter surface water while allowing participants to harvest forage from the established areas. The minimum width for a buffer is 50 feet, with the maximum width allowed by the program being 300 feet. Sign up for this program is as continuous as dollars are available.
The Small Grains Program has the primary goal of encouraging producers in the WLEB to plant small grains such as wheat, barley, oats, or cereal rye on eligible cropland. Participants must plant and harvest small grains, land apply manure, and plant a cover crop to receive a cost-share payment to help offset operating costs. The program supports the planting of small grains and cover crops for the conservation benefits and provides livestock producers with a longer season to land apply manure and nutrients. Sign up for this program is as continuous as dollars are available.
CREP is a federal conservation partnership with the USDA and Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) designed to address agriculture-related environmental concerns. Participants receive financial incentives from USDA and ODA to voluntarily enroll environmentally sensitive cropland or pastureland in contracts for a period of 15 years. In return for annual rental payments and financial incentives, participants convert the land to native grasses, trees and other conservation vegetation. As an additional incentive for 2019, there is the $200 bonus offered by the state of Ohio for all newly enrolled filter strip and riparian area practices. For current CREP participants with expiring contracts, re-enrolling and expanding the width of filter strips or riparian areas will earn you the bonus dollars on those new added acres, all the while expanding the environmental protection of these practices.
The 2020-2021 state budget created the H2Ohio Fund that is designed to invest in targeted, long-term solutions to ensure clean and safe water in Lake Erie and throughout Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources H2Ohio funding is focused towards wetland restoration/streamside wetlands/floodplain wetland restoration projects that would help capture subsurface drainage or waters from smaller tributaries/ditches, particularly in headwaters areas. Contact the SWCD Office for additional information.
If you would like additional information or to sign up for any of these programs, contact the Paulding Soil & Water Conservation District by phone at 419-399-4771, email at, or in office at 900 Fairground Drive Suite B in Paulding.
Together, we can all work toward a common goal of improved water quality. Be sure to follow our Facebook page and website www.pauldingswcd.org for the latest updates.
