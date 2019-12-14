ARCHBOLD — The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day is set for Jan. 17 at Founder’s Hall in Sauder Village from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The program has a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the crop production season.
Speakers and topics for the day include: drainage for crop production and soil health, Eileen Kladivko, professor, Purdue University; biology and management of pigweeds, Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, Auglaize County: farmers attitudes and behaviors in WLEB, Robyn Wilson, professor, OSU School of Natural Resources; corn nematodes, Abasola, Simon, PhD candidate, OSU plant pathology; CORE pesticide update, Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension, Williams County; Farm Bill Decision, 2019-2020, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County; Fumigation: caring for your stored grain, Curtis Young, OSU Extension, Van Wert County.
Continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day. Those include: private pesticide applicator re-certification, three hours in categories Core, 1,2, and 6; commercial pesticide applicator re-certification, 2.5 hours in categories Core, 2C, 2D, 10C; fertilizer applicator re-certification (private and commercial), one hour category 15p/15c; Michigan, three hours; certified crop advisors, 4.5 hours IPM, PD, and SW.
Pre-registration is $35 and should be postmarked by Jan. 8. Later registrations by mail and at the door, space permitting, will be $50. Registration includes coffee and rolls, lunch, and speaker materials. A more detailed agenda, list of sponsors, and registration information can be found on the Extension Office website http://fulton.osu.edu. Information is also available from Eric Richer, extension educator, agriculture and natural resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.