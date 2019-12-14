ARCHBOLD — The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day is set for Jan. 17 at Founder’s Hall in Sauder Village from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The program has a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the crop production season.

Speakers and topics for the day include: drainage for crop production and soil health, Eileen Kladivko, professor, Purdue University; biology and management of pigweeds, Jeff Stachler, OSU Extension, Auglaize County: farmers attitudes and behaviors in WLEB, Robyn Wilson, professor, OSU School of Natural Resources; corn nematodes, Abasola, Simon, PhD candidate, OSU plant pathology; CORE pesticide update, Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension, Williams County; Farm Bill Decision, 2019-2020, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County; Fumigation: caring for your stored grain, Curtis Young, OSU Extension, Van Wert County.

Continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day. Those include: private pesticide applicator re-certification, three hours in categories Core, 1,2, and 6; commercial pesticide applicator re-certification, 2.5 hours in categories Core, 2C, 2D, 10C; fertilizer applicator re-certification (private and commercial), one hour category 15p/15c; Michigan, three hours; certified crop advisors, 4.5 hours IPM, PD, and SW.

Pre-registration is $35 and should be postmarked by Jan. 8. Later registrations by mail and at the door, space permitting, will be $50. Registration includes coffee and rolls, lunch, and speaker materials. A more detailed agenda, list of sponsors, and registration information can be found on the Extension Office website http://fulton.osu.edu. Information is also available from Eric Richer, extension educator, agriculture and natural resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu.

