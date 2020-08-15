NAPOLEON — Henry County Junior Fair and 4-H royalty were named Wednesday in a ceremony held at the Agricultural Building.
Kennedy Cordes is the 2020 4-H queen. Her court of 4-H ambassadors are Alexis Johnson, Tia Elkington and Cassidy Wachtman.
Crowned the 2020 Junior Fair queen was Abby Carpenter. Her court includes Jordan Arps, Sarah Millikan, Samantha Engler and Jordan Bok.
Other recognition included:
Dairy princess: Sarah Graber.
Goat ambassador: Adrianna Meyer.
Horse queen: Tyne Rosebrock.
Horse ambassadors: Maryn Findling, Shalyn Findling, Joslyn Mohring.
Pork queen: Abby Carpenter.
Pork princess: Samantha Graber.
Poultry ambassador: Samantha Johnson.
Rabbit ambassador: Cassandra Parsons.
Sheep ambassador: Chelsea Sattler.
Shooting sports queen: Leslie Dietrich.
Shooting sports prince: Brian Scherdt.
Shooting sports princess: Karlee Detmer.
