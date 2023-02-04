Team members

Pictured are the four team members from Cooper Farms who were selected to enter the “Young Leaders under 30” program. From left are Joelle Hemmelgarn, Arlyn Cooper, Nick Mansfield and Nick Link.

 Photo courtesy of Colin Kriegel

OAKWOOD — In recognition of their professional leadership qualities, four Cooper Farms team members were selected to participate in the 11th Annual “Young Leaders Under 30” program sponsored in part by the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.


