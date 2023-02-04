OAKWOOD — In recognition of their professional leadership qualities, four Cooper Farms team members were selected to participate in the 11th Annual “Young Leaders Under 30” program sponsored in part by the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association.
The program recognizes young professionals who work for companies directly involved in the production and processing of poultry and meat or in the production of animal food and pet food. In addition to engaging the next generation of young professionals (ages 21-29), the program celebrates their status as up-and-coming leaders in the industry. Attending on behalf of Cooper Farms were Arlyn Cooper, Joelle Hemmelgarn, Nick Link and Nick Mansfield.
“This year marks our company’s 85th anniversary, and supporting the development of our industry’s young leaders is key to ensuring our family’s business will continue to thrive for decades to come,” said Gary Cooper, chief operating officer of Cooper Farms. “Our four team members selected to participate in this prestigious program are worthy of the honor, and we’re pleased they were provided this unique opportunity to strengthen their leadership skills while expanding their knowledge of our growing industry.”
Held at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta from Jan. 24-26, Cooper Farms team members joined young leaders from around the country for the three-day program, providing exposure to the world’s largest annual trade show involving the production and processing of meat and poultry products, as well as the manufacture of animal food and pet food products.
“Receiving this recognition is a great honor, and we’re all thankful to have been given the opportunity to deepen our understanding of the industry,” said Arlyn Cooper, speaking on behalf Cooper Farms’ program honorees.
“We look forward to applying what we’ve learned at IPPE to our work and continuing to become stronger leaders for our company in the process.”
All “Young Leaders Under 30” participants were honored at an IPPE event and received a plaque in recognition of their acceptance into the program.
Additionally, the young leaders were provided complimentary registration to IPPE and access to industry-specific educational programming.
