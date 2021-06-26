OAKWOOD — The Cooper Family Foundation recently presented the 2021 V.H. Cooper Scholarship to 29 graduating seniors from different area schools.
The V.H. Cooper Scholarship was first presented in 1986 as a way for the Cooper family to continue recognizing Virgil Cooper’s generosity to the surrounding communities and organizations, especially those involving children and students.
“When our father passed away in 1984, we wanted to continue celebrating his life and how much he truly enjoyed giving back,” said Dianne Cooper. “Our dad was always giving back to the community through a variety of different organizations and clubs in the area.”
Unlike last year, with COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s awards were able to be presented in person to the area students.
“It was really great to have the opportunity to get back into the schools this year and give these kids the recognition they truly deserve,” said Cooper. “Much like all of us, these students have been through a lot over the last year and a half. It was nice to see them in person again.”
The V.H. Cooper Scholarships were presented to: Carly Smith (Van Wert High School), Allyson Ungruhn, Abby Moorman, Becca Rindler (Marion Local High School), Ella Metzcar (Celina High School), Erik Terriquez Reveles (Union City High School), Evan Bruggeman, Rachel Werling (St. Henry High School), Kaeli Bustos, Brendan Hornish, Jalynn Parrett, Gillian Porter, Quincy Porter, Sydney Reineck, Deyton Price (Paulding High School), Clark Knapke, Hope Wendel, Paige Fortkamp, Kyra Clark, Kendra Metzger, Owen Moorman (Fort Recovery High School), Isaac Barga, Dillon Hackler (Ansonia High School), Janel Bruns (Coldwater High School), Kathryn Siebeneck (Kalida High School), Landon Turnbull (Hicksville High School), Kirsten Swander (Crestview High School), Elaina O’Neill and Aaron Cavinder (Lincolnview High School).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.