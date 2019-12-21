CONTINENTAL — The banana tree is loaded this year.
Now granted, that is not something gardeners in northwest Ohio usually talk about. But for Junior Geckle, 77, of Continental, the banana tree is one of several tropical plants he has raised for several years.
Coffee beans, pineapple and avocado are the other types of the more tropical plants that Geckle has been raising since purchasing plants through Publisher’s Clearing House a few years ago.
This is the first year any of his banana plants have had any bananas, and there are now 14. While many refer to it as a “banana tree,” he said it is actually a plant with a stalk about two inches across. That particular plant is not quite five feet tall. He has some other banana plants that have grown to as much as eight feet.
He has had success in harvesting coffee beans, and is saving those in a coffee can until he has enough to try for a pot of coffee. His coffee and avocado plants have both grown to 6 feet. The pineapple plant has only just recently started to show some growth.
All of the plants are grown in containers that are placed outside in the summer and brought in the house for the fall. Occasionally, being outside has had its problems, such as blooms on the coffee plant being blown away.
He does use plant food and talks to all of the plants. While he is not so sure about all music helping plant growth, he does think that there has been more growth with the Christmas music being played on television now.
