The public comment period is now open for the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB) spring 2021 meeting. Interested parties are encouraged to review the online meeting materials and provide feedback on topics included on the agenda.

Meeting materials available online include the tentative agenda, proposals and discussion documents. Proposal documents are available in a single combined PDF, as well as in individual proposals on each corresponding subcommittee web page.

Deadlines

To be considered during the spring 2021 meeting, written comments and requests for oral comment speaking slots must be received by 11:59 p.m. April 5.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments