OSU Extension
Do you have a problem with clutter? Are your tables and counters filled with so many items that you have few free spaces? Are your drawers, closets and other storage areas overflowing? Do you lose things and have to search for them several times each week?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may have a clutter problem.
Taking charge of your clutter can start with small steps and a simple plan. Learning what to keep, give away, sell, throw out or recycle is the first step. Finding a place for everything and building a maintenance plan is the second.
Come to a fun, informative and perhaps motivating class to launch your de-cluttering journey. Clutter Free Living class is being offered by OSU Extension, Fulton County at the OSU Extension office 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.
More details can be found at fulton.osu.edu. For questions or to register call 419-337-9210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.