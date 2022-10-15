Bruce Clevenger, Defiance County OSU Extension Office educator, will be entering into a new position as a state field specialist, farm management for Ohio State University effective Nov. 1.
Clevenger has been the Defiance County OSU Extension educator for over 28 years. Throughout this time, he has served as a resource for a large number of topics from agronomy to horticulture. As a generalist of sorts, farm management was also a field he covered.
In this new role, Clevenger will be specializing in one set topic — farm management — which allows him to delve deeper into the subject matter, he explained.
“My area of focus even in farm management now is farm record keeping, which is both financial and production records, but also working in risk management,” Clevenger detailed.
He continued on about how farm management is understanding farm policy, educating about the 2023 USDA farm bill, how it links to crop insurance and how it protects the risk that farmers have throughout their production year.
“Keeping our farms financially viable is a goal,” he emphasized.
Something Clevenger and his colleagues will be working on is the Farm Financial Management Policy Institute. This institute will be a gathering of experts to identify and fill out gaps in agriculture knowledge. Clevenger said that producers need specialized resources, but OSU may not have the expert at hand currently. With the institute established, experts could potentially be reached beyond Ohio State University.
“I’m honored and humbled of the opportunity,” Clevenger relayed.
However, there was a bittersweet note to the closing of his chapter at the Defiance County Extension office.
“The 28 years in Defiance County have been priceless for me. Helping groups of farmers, working one-on-one with individuals — it always recharged my battery and kept me motivated every day out of those 28 years,” he confessed.
Clevenger shared some of his favorite times as an extension educator. He expressed being proud of the farm research accomplished during his time here. He attested that the best research projects stemmed from questions local farmers themselves brought forward.
Clevenger also shared sentiments of pride for being involved in the start up of the Agricultural Hall of Fame and the “Whose Farm Is It?” program.
“OSU has helped me grow professionally by letting me learn on the job, and that learning helped me serve our local clientele whether it was a homeowner, landowner, farmer or community member. It was an experience that I would trade for none other,” he expressed.
“And yet at the same time there’s an opportunity for this position to be filled with the next educator. The programs are going to continue and Defiance County will still have access to OSU extension, agriculture and natural resources.”
Clevenger conveyed his excitement to start his statewide appointment that will allow him to travel often, teaching and working with many Ohio producers.
