Around the end of February, agriculture stores in the area start to offer up chicks for sale.
One of these stores is Defiance’s local Tractor Supply Co. located on 08718 Ohio 66.
The season for chick selling is referred to as “Chick Days” according to the Tractor Supply website and local store manager, Desirae Mack.
Mack has been store manager at the Defiance location for over two years, and has witnessed many people buy chicks when they become available. However, this year at Tractor Supply, there’s been an increase in chick sales.
”We’ve sold almost double compared to last year,” Mack revealed. “We sell hundreds of chicks each week.”
She theorized that this increase in sales could be due to the economy and that a lot of people desire to raise their own meat and collect their own eggs to save on food costs.
Bruce Clevenger of the OSU Extension office agreed that poultry farming has gained increased interest compared to the last 10 years.
”I think due to COVID-19, people started to gravitate more toward local food production,” Clevenger surmised. “I think it’s more practical to know where your food is coming from, but it’s not necessarily cheaper.”
Clevenger explained that raising poultry requires resources such as feed, water and shelter. While chick purchasers do not potentially save money, he added, at the very least they are assured of their food’s origins and safe handling.
”It’s true for vegetable gardens as well,” he compared. “Having a vegetable garden isn’t necessarily cheaper than buying from a grocery store, but the quality may be different.”
It could be this desire for local, quality food that is driving this trend of poultry farming and egg production.
It is quite easy to start up a flock, according to Clevenger and Mack. Clevenger says that most can start at half a dozen or two dozen birds at a somewhat affordable price.
According to Timothy McDermott, Department of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Extension Educator of Franklin County in Columbus, an increase in interest is apparent.
”We’re seeing a resurgence, an increase in interest at keeping poultry at the house,” he said. “... the feedback I am getting back from a lot of the (4-H) Club members and a lot of the educators that I work with is that keeping backyard poultry is one of the fastest and biggest growing livestock projects because you can keep poultry — and similarly rabbits — in a fraction of the space for a fraction of the cost that you’d do for a steer or for a horse.”
In Defiance, one can keep up to four chickens in town, according to information provided by Defiance City Law Director, Sean O’Donnell.
This is permitted as long as:
• the principal use is a single-family dwelling.
• no person slaughters any chickens for commercial sales.
• the chickens shall be provided with a covered enclosure for protection from the elements.
• chickens are confined within a fenced area of the yard at all times.
• a covered enclosure or fenced area is located no closer than 25 feet to any residential structure on an adjacent lot, or complies with the setbacks of the applicable zoning district, whichever is greater.
• the property on which chickens are kept adheres to the odor and other performance standards of Section 1173.05 (performance standards).
However, at a time where the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is rampant, meeting the needs of chickens needs to be done with care.
“Folks that are interested in getting into backyard flocks need be aware of this disease risk,” Clevenger emphasized.
He shared that a case of HPAI has been confirmed in Ohio in Franklin County just as little as 10 days ago. In a separate video on the OSU website, McDermott elaborated that this flock of 15 chickens has since been depopulated to make sure the disease did not have a chance to spread and that it was not near any commercial poultry operations.
Both McDermott and Clevenger highlight biosecurity as the most important aspect in maintaining a bird flock.
“It (HPAI) is reported in backyard poultry flocks mainly because they have a higher risk of contamination or exposure compared to agriculture facilities that have bioscurity and ways to prevent from spreading,” Clevenger said.
According to McDermott and Clevenger, HPAI is spread through contact both indirectly and directly. Migratory waterfowl like geese or ducks can shed disease into an animal’s environment through bodily fluids like oral or nasal secretions and feces.
Due to this, backyard flocks should not come into contact with wild birds.
Some tips from the USDA HPAI fact sheet is installing netting, screens and perch deterrents like bird spikes. Some more wildlife management practices include frequently moving decoy and scare devices, closing and latching dumpster and trash can lids, never using untreated water for poultry or for any facilities near them, and reducing wildlife food sources by mowing frequently and keeping feed on clean surfaces.
It also important for owners themselves to make sure they do not introduce disease to their flock. Humans can come into contact with wild birds through indirect contact as well. Therefore, one must keep one’s own hygiene up to par.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture recommends these practices:
• always wash hands with soap and water before coming into contact with flock.
• keep visitors to a minimum.
• provide disposable foot covers or disinfectant baths for anyone coming in contact with flock.
• clean and disinfect tools and equipment. (Do not move or reuse anything that cannot be cleaned).
Reports of unusual signs of disease or unexpected deaths can be made to the Ohio Poultry Association (OPA) at (614) 882-6111 or the Ohio Department of Agriculture at (614) 728-6220 or afterhours at (888) 456-3405.
