Henry County Fair grand champion dairy market steer photo

Pictured with the grand champion dairy market steer are, from left: Mike Wesche and Elisa Harman, representing Rupp, Wesche, Higgins, Bohmer, Newton and Harmon LLP; Madeline Jones; Amy Watson of First Federal Bank; and Dr. Michael Carpenter, Dental Excellence of Napoleon. Madeline Jones raised the steer, which sold for $1,400.

