MARYSVILLE — The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2021-22 BEST season on May 7 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.
Over 800 BEST exhibitors and families gathered to watch youth receive awards for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.
This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. It was the biggest season yet with over 676 youth participants showing around 1,030 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.
This season’s sponsoring partners were Ag-Pro Companies and John Deere; Bane-Welker Equipment; Bob Evans Farms; Diamond T Land & Cattle Co.; Dickson Cattle Co.; D&E Electric – The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc.; Farm Credit Mid-America; Ohio Farm Bureau; The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle; R.D. Jones Excavating; Ricer Equipment; and Weaver Livestock.
“There is no other program in the country like Ohio’s BEST program,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator. “We are proud to not only host competitive cattle shows, but additional divisions such as stockmanship, community service and more that mold these youth to become the future leaders of our industry.”
The banquet kicked off with the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) donation. BEST exhibitors raised money earlier in the year through the Celebrity Showdown and collected pop tabs all year.
Over 710 pounds of pop tabs were accumulated and this year’s donation total was $22,948.
The highest donations were from HR Cattle Co., Huron County, with $2,025 and Austin Sutherly, Clark County, with $1,300. Brock Perry, Ottawa County, submitted the most pop tabs with 137 pounds.
The main event of the evening was the award recognition ceremony for the work exhibitors showcased throughout the season. The following are the awards given to local northwest Ohio participants:
• Youth scholarship — Reed Schumacher, Putnam County.
• 4th overall intermediate showman — Tucker Shepard, Henry County.
• 7th overall intermediate showman — Logan Schroeder, Defiance County.
• 7th overall senior showman — Luke Schroeder, Defiance County.
• 9th overall senior showman — Payton Shepard, Henry County.
• Reserve champion Shorthorn heifer — Logan Schroeder, Defiance County.
• 3rd overall Shorthorn heifer — Reed Schumacher, Putnam County.
• Reserve champion Simmental heifer — Payton Shepard, Henry County.
• 3rd overall % Simmental heifer — Caylee Sager, Fulton County.
• Reserve champion low % AOB heifer — Tucker Shepard, Henry County.
• 10th overall crossbred heifer — Piper Shepard, Henry County.
• 15th overall crossbred steer — Luke Schroeder, Defiance County.
• BBS champion Shorthorn heifer — Logan Schroeder, Defiance County.
• BBS reserve purebred Simmental heifer — Payton Shepard, Henry County.
• BBS reserve high % AOB heifer — John Goebel, Williams County.
• BBS reserve low % AOB heifer — Tucker Shepard, Henry County.
