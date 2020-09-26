Cattle 62

Among the beef show winners were, from left: Trenton Vetter, Beef Beginner Showmanship and Overall Beginner Beef/Dairy Showmanship; Ike Webb, Dairy Beef Junior Showmanship and Overall Junior Beef/Dairy Showmanship; Oakley Schroeder, Dairy Beef Beginner Showmanship; Adalyn Zeedyk, Beef Junior Showmanship; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, Dairy Beef Intermediate Showmanship; Luke Schroeder, Beef Intermediate Showmanship and Overall Intermediate Dairy/Beef Showmanship; Cassie Mavis, Dairy Beef Senior Showmanship and Overall Senior Dairy/Beef Showmanship; Brock Retcher, Beef Senior Showmanship.

