A garden full of goodies is the best way to end your summer. This is where the work of growing ends and the work of eating begins.
Some of your bounty you’ll eat immediately, served fresh or cooked, but other produce you can put up for the long winter ahead. Here are some tips for enjoying your garden’s treasures all year round.
What is Canning?
Canning homegrown food, the National Center for Home Food Preservation at the University of Georgia says, can cost you about half of what it canned food costs in the store. By canning fresh foods properly, you remove the oxygen from the food environment, meaning bacteria, yeasts and molds can’t grow on the food and it stays fresh longer.
There are different methods to can different types of food safely. All of your food should be fresh-picked, washed and peeled. Most foods you can should be hot packed, and many should also have an acid, such as lemon juice, added. Foods with a higher acid content, such as berries, apples, cucumbers and more, can be canned in a water bath or pressure canner. Low-acid foods, such as corn, peas, onions, carrots and squashes, mush be canned in a pressure canner to be safe.
Hot Water vs. Pressure Canning
Hot water canning means you immerse the jars in boiling water for an allotted time. The water, which should be at least an inch over the top of the jar, will seal the lids and force out oxygen. This method is preferred for high acid foods and recipes. Pressure canning involves using a large pot with a clamp-on or screw-on lid. The pressure that builds up inside the canner doesn’t kill the harmful beasties in the food, but it does allow for the food to reach higher temperatures, which does kill the microorganisms. At sea level, the NCHFP says, a pressure canner at 10.5 lbs. provides an internal temperature of 240 degrees.
Storing Canned Foods
Home canned foods should be stored in a cool, dry, dark place. Exposure to temperatures more than 95 degrees or direct sunlight will cause the food to lose quality or spoil. Moisture can wear at metal lids and rings, breaking seals and allowing contamination and spoilage. Signs of spoilage in home-canned foods include growth of bacteria and the presence of gas which swells the lids and breaks the jar seals. The food may change color or you may see air bubbles rising through it. Smell for bad odors when you open the food and look for cotton-like mold growth.
