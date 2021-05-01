Adding a water feature to your yard or patio adds a cooling, relaxing element to your environment.
It can serve as a focal point of your outdoor living space and also as a pleasant scene setter for outdoor parties or even just a relaxing evening with a book. Here’s how to build your own water feature with steps from the DIY Network.
Pick a Spot
Choose a flat spot in your yard and remove any existing plants, rocks and debris. Dig out the shape of your new pond. For a natural shape, make your pond with rounded edges that aren’t perfectly symmetrical.
Sand It and Layer It
Once you’ve got the pool dug, add a layer of fill sand that’s about an inch or two thick. This will act as a cushion for your pond linger and keep it from tearing on rocks or other debris in the soil. Build up the sand around the edges to be a little bit higher and taper it off around the sides.
Next, lay down the pond liner to keep the pond clean. Choose a tick liner that’s unlikely to tear but still flexible enough to mold to the shape of your pond. Don’t be afraid to use more than one piece so it doesn’t leak. Your liner should completely cover the pond with excess liner on all sides, up and over the border you made with sand. Put rocks down to pin the liner in place and then cut it to size.
Rock It
Wash off your rocks with a hose before placing them in and around your pond.
The pond liner should be covered with small to medium-sized stones, with larger rocks around the edges for contrast.
Roll them into place if you can and don’t be afraid to flip them around to find the best look for your space.
Put Down Roots
Plants around the edges of your pond will soften the look of the stone and bring in some color. Choose native plants that are friendly to pollinators and use a range of colors and sizes. Install drip irrigation to keep your plants healthy and watered.
Finish It Up
Add a store-bought fountain and water. Fill the pond up with water per your pump’s instructions and keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t empty out in hotter months.
