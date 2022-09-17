WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thursday, U.S. Sen. of Ohio delivered remarks at the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s Legislative Conference breakfast here, and heard from farmers what their priorities are for the 2023 Farm Bill.
Brown is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in nearly 50 years. He discussed a number of topics, including provisions secured in the 2018 Farm Bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, how the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will benefit Ohio agriculture, rural development conservation and urban forestry.
“More and more people are finally beginning to see what we have known for a long time: it’s better for the long-term health of our economy and our communities when we produce more in America,” said Brown.
“Whether it’s semiconductors from Asia or beef from Brazil, there’s a cost to long supply chains — and there’s a benefit to Ohioans when we bring them home.”
Brown recently met with local farmers, officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and agriculture stakeholders in Chesterland, Grove City and Wooster to learn what priorities Ohio farmers have for the 2023 Farm Bill. He will help write the upcoming Farm Bill, and this will be his fourth Farm Bill in the Senate.
Brown has been active in addressing Ohio’s rural communities.
Before the passage of the Farm Bill in 2008, 2013, and 2018, Brown held roundtables around Ohio to hear from farmers and rural communities about what they wanted to see in the bill, and successfully secured a number of Ohio-specific provisions that were important to the state’s farmers.
Such provisions include the preservation and strengthening of the safety net that farmers rely on to help them mitigate risk and prevent bankruptcies, defending of crop insurance, improvement of the average risk coverage (ARC) program, improvement of conservation programs, an amendment in the bill to increase the cost-share for EQIP and a new CRP program that aimed to enroll five million acres of farmland that directly protect water quality, and allow CRP to better work in Ohio.
“The best ideas don’t come from Washington, they come from Ohioans. They come from farmers themselves,” Brown remarked.
He went on to discuss how the next Farm Bill will have climate as a factor, saying it’s a factor now. Brown shared intentions to improve on what was passed in the last bill and fight to ensure $18 billion in conservation funding, included in the Inflation Reduction Act, works for Ohio farmers.
He then brought up inflation and how it has been “squeezing” farmers and rural communities, from fertilizer to fuel prices. He mentioned the fragility of global supply chains and stated they are one of the big causes of inflation.
In response, Brown announced that this issue will be at the forefront of the 2023 Farm Bill effort and noted that there needs to be investments in domestic production of fertilizer and new research on “how to do more with less.”
“I want to make it easier for farmers to feed their communities and for consumers to buy local Ohio food and farm products. That keeps money where it belongs — here in our communities,” he affirmed.
