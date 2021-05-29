Paige Briner

PAIGE BRINER

 Photo courtesy of Edon FFA

EDON — Edon High School student Paige Briner has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Briner will study agricultural education at Michigan State University.

“Growing up on a farm and in an agricultural community, I am extremely honored to receive this scholarship from the National FFA Organization. This scholarship will greatly help me by continuing to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Briner.

Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply.

