EDON — Edon High School student Paige Briner has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Briner will study agricultural education at Michigan State University.
“Growing up on a farm and in an agricultural community, I am extremely honored to receive this scholarship from the National FFA Organization. This scholarship will greatly help me by continuing to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Briner.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.