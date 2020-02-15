Many of the Ohio wildlife that have been featured in our series have either had fur or feathers, but there are many other animals of a more slithery nature. Yes, of course that means we must talk about snakes. Ohio is home to many species of snakes including water snakes, garter snakes, and earth snakes. This week’s article features a member of the non-venomous category, the blue racer. Follow along as we learn more about what this snake looks like, what they eat, and common areas in which they are found.
The blue racer snake ranges in length between 36-60 inches and appears in a metallic gray color that gets hints of green on their body. It is not all that uncommon for this snake to have hints of white on their chin and on their throat. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), interbreeding between the blue racer and its relative the black racer showcasing combined characteristics of both species. The Ohio Public Library Information Network (OPLIN) writes that the scales of the blue racer are smooth without any keels, which are scales that have a raised edge occurring down the center of the body.
Throughout North America, blue racer snakes are found in southwestern areas of Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, Southeast Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. Specifically, in Ohio, this snake makes its home in the western, northern and central parts of the state. According to OPLIN, the blue racer prefers habitats that offer tall grass prairies, open woodland, along with swamps, all of which Ohio has to offer.
According to ODNR, the female blue racer lays her eggs in secluded areas such as in leaf litter or the inside of a log during the months of April through June in bunches of 3 to 32 eggs that hatch in August or September of the same year. Upon hatching, these snakes will be around 8 to 13 inches. The record length for a blue racer snake is 72 inches according to OPLIN.
They can move across the ground at speeds of around 8-10 miles per hour. Among some of the favorites of their diet are various insects, frogs, small reptiles, mice, rats, shrews and spiders.
ODNR writes that the blue racer is rather jumpy and will put up a fight when an attempt is made to pick them up with their painful bite. The snake will then vibrate the tip of their tail, common of many other species of snakes along with a buzzing sound that could be mistaken for the rattlesnake. OPLIN notes that blue racers will hibernate through the winter in large groups and with other species of snakes.
