The Black Swamp Conservancy has recently launched a program to help foster the sustainable agriculture movement in northwest Ohio. The Food & Farm Initiative assists with land access for aspiring and early-career farmers; specifically, those who use ecologically responsible practices to grow food for local markets. It also works to build connections between farmers, businesses, and consumers.
Over the past decade, there has been a steadily growing interest in clean, healthy, locally grown food in our region and across the country. People are also realizing that we need to take action to protect our waterways, as well as the larger ecosystem. At the same time, more and more young people are taking an interest in farming, particularly sustainable farming.
One of the biggest hurdles to a new farmer is getting onto the land. There simply is not a lot of it available, and what is for sale is very expensive. Leases are more affordable, but these are often short-term and unreliable. Meanwhile, there are many farmers nearing retirement who have no family to take over the farm, and are looking for other options. As a community organization with decades of experience in land transactions, the Conservancy identified an opportunity to help bridge this gap between the desire for local, sustainable farms and the financial challenges involved.
Under the initiative, the Conservancy will acquire farmland through donation or bargain-sale purchase, which it will then lease to beginning farmers at a low, stable rate for three to five years.
This will allow the farmer to invest in long-term plans, equipment, and infrastructure. It will also allow time for the farm business to become established and start making money. At that point, the farmer may purchase the land from the Conservancy. As part of this sale, a conservation agreement will be placed on the land, ensuring that it will remain a sustainable farm forever.
Once the Conservancy has partnered with a farmer, it will connect them with helpful resources within its network.
These may include a farming mentor, business advice and education, introductions to local markets, online services, etc. It will also promote their farm through its media channels.
The first participant in the program, Herbaceous, Ltd., began operations this spring and is already selling steadily to half a dozen local businesses. It has been a learning experience for both the farmer and the organization, and a joy to see the field and crops growing through the season.
The Conservancy is still actively seeking both land and beginning farmers throughout northwest Ohio. If you would like to take part in the program, or for more information, contact Sarah Williams at swilliams@blackswamp.org or 419-833-1025.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.