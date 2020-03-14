Coxiellosis, also known as Q Fever, can wipe out an entire kidding season before the producer is able to figure out what is happening. Often the infected does show no symptoms.
Since Q Fever is highly contagious in the afterbirth and other bodily fluids an abortion storm can take place and the entire herd of does can be infected.
The other devastating characteristic of Q Fever is that while the does develop immunity after they have had the disease, they are highly contagious the year after they’ve aborted — and if they are not kept from other uninfected goats, they can infect all of those goats as well. In addition, this disease is contagious to humans and can cause serious chronic health problems.
Q Fever causes flu-like symptoms in about half of the humans affected, but in some cages do lead to problems such as an infection of heart valves and other issues that may not appear until years after the infection.
While humans can be treated with antibiotics, there is no treatment for goats with Q Fever.
Q Fever is caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetti. It can survive in dried form for extended periods of time, making it difficult to control. In addition to goats, it may affect cattle and sheep.
Substantial production and financial losses are suffered throughout the goat industry annually to this zoonotic disease. There is minimal knowledge regarding Q Fever when it occurs in producers, veterinarians and other industry stake holders.
Direct exposure to afterbirth poses the highest risk for infection in goats.
Q Fever also may be acquired by inhaling the bacteria in contaminated dust, which can travel up to a mile from the original site. Tick bites and grazing contaminated pastures also are a possible source of infection. Humans become infected primarily by handling infected fetuses and afterbirth, inhaling the bacteria in contaminated air or drinking unpasteurized milk from infected does.
Goats don’t usually appear sick with Q Fever, but it can cause spontaneous abortions. Some does may stop eating and appear depressed for up to two days before the spontaneous abortion. The doe is not immune aftterward and can carry the bacteria indefinitely.
For more information, visit americangoatfederation.org.
