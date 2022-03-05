PAULDING — The Beginner’s Guide to Grant Writing Course will be offered in Paulding County by Ohio State University Extension Community Development Educators Melissa Rupp and Kyle White.
In this two-day program you’ll learn what to do before you write a grant, organizational mission and structure, components of a grant proposal, finding and connecting with funders, and writing and finalizing an actual proposal for review. Attendees should come prepared with a grant project idea which they will detail out further during the course.
The program will take place on April 5 and May 3 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. For pricing or to register online go to: go.osu.edu/PauldingGrant
For additional information on any FCS programs, contact Casey Bishop (Paulding County Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences) at bishop.807@osu.edu or call 419-399-8225.
