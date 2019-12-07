Beginner beekeeping internship classes will be offered in 2020 in Defiance County.
The classes will be held the second Saturday of each month from March-November. The cost is $250 for individuals and $350 for couples, which includes the book “Bee-Sentials Field Guide” and a one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association.
Registration deadline is March 2. Those interested in participating must send in their payment, name, email address, mailing address and phone number to Jamie Walters, 24645 Flory Road, Defiance, or call 419-438-7335 for more information.
Each class will have a PowerPoint presentation with the other half, weather-permitting, being conducted at the Pollinator Sanctuary and Training Facility of Defiance County off of Evansport Road. There will be coffee, tea and water provided at each training. Sessions are sponsored by Kaydee’s Bees & Honey.
Training sessions will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. November also will have a recognition and potluck from 5:30-8 p.m.
Session topics include: March — purchasing and building equipment, bees and proper location; April — biology, pests, disease and management; May — starts, splits and bait boxes; June — full hive inspections and hive management; July — honey processing, hive products and pests; August — fall preparation, dearth and feeding; September — winter preparation, feeding and stores; October — making it through winter and the second year of beekeeping; and November — year end questions and answer session and exam review for advanced internship classes. The recognition banquet will be Nov. 14.
