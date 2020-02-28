BELLEVILLE, Mich. — The 82nd annual Southeastern Michigan Beekeepers Association (SEMBA) Beekeeping Conference will be held March 14.
The conference, held in partnership with Wayne County Community College District, will be held at the Ted Scott Campus in Belleville, Mich. To register, visit sembabees.org/conference-sign-up.
This year’s theme is “Women in Beekeeping!” The keynote speakers are Marla Spivak, director of the University of Minnesota Bee Lab, and Kirsten Traynor, editor of “Two Million Blossoms.” In addition to her work in the bee lab, Spivak is a MacArthur Fellow and McKnight distinguished professor in entomology from the University of Minnesota. She and Gary Reuter have bred a line of honey bees (the Minnesota Hygienic) to defend against diseases and mites.
Registration and a movie will be held from 7:30-8:15 a.m., followed by introductions and announcements from 8:15-8:30 a.m.
A presentation on the history and culture of beekeeping in Michigan, the U.S. and internationally will be held from 8:30-8:45 a.m. It is being presented by documentary filmmaker Joan Mandell and Aba Ifeoma, a founding member of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network and a beekeeper for the network’s D-Town Farm.
Spivak will give a presentation from 8:45-9:45 p.m. on the benefits of propolis to honey bee health.
There will be a break from 9:45-10 a.m., followed by the first concurrent sessions from 10-11 a.m. Individuals may pick which sessions they attend at this time. Sessions include: “Thinking about Keeping Bees?,” practical considerations in the selection of beekeeping equipment, colony autopsy, Varroa biology and management, healing with medicinal herbal honey, pesticides and pollinators and “Queens and Cells: Transitioning the Hive and Keeping the Queen Alive.”
There will be another break from 11-11:15 a.m., followed by the second concurrent sessions from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. These sessions include: “Amazing Anatomical Adaptions of Apis Mellifera,” a decade full of challenges in commercial beekeeping, visual inspections of broad diseases, “Pollinators and Honey Bees: A One Health Issue,” “Treasures in the Bee Hive,” trees and shrubs for honeybee foraging and “Hygienic Behavior and Varroa Sensitive Hygiene: Similarities and Differences.”
Lunch will be from 12:15-1:20 p.m. There will be lunch for purchase with the registration or individuals may bring their own or visit a restaurant in town.
The third concurrent sessions resume at 1:20 p.m. Topics include: “Thinking About Keeping Bees?,” Slovenian beekeeping, visual inspection of brood diseases, Varroa update, making award-winning creamed honey, “Beneficial Microbes in the Hive and Probiotics for Bees” and “Queens and Cells: Transitioning the Hive and Keeping the Queen Alive.”
At 2:3o p.m. there will be a break and raffle winners will be posed to the raffle board.
From 2:40-3 p.m. Paul Kelly of the Honey Bee Research Center at the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, will speak.
Traynor will then speak from 3-4 p.m. Her topic is “Protecting All Pollinators: The Role of the Responsible Beekeeper.”
There will be a short break followed by a question-and-answer session with the keynote speakers from 4:10-4:55 p.m. to close out the conference.
For more about the conference or speakers, visit www.sembabees.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.