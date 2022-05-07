According to the National Honey Board, honey consumption is on the rise in the U.S. and this fact could possibly be an attribute to the success that northwest Ohio apiaries are experiencing as of lately.
The Crescent-News was able to speak to a couple of local beekeepers who were more than willing to share how their businesses have been able to progress from backyard hive to market, as well as why Ohio honey is desirable.
Alex Arnos of Malinta became interested in bees in 2018 when he visited the beekeepers of Honey Blossom Orchard in Napoleon.
The 22-year-old started out with just two hives, which gradually grew to 10, and now he boasts 40.
Arnos shared that it was a hobby for him at first, but then he was laid off from his custodian job in 2020 due to COVID-19. In order to procure some income, he began to sell products from the honey made by his bees.
He created a Facebook page and gradually saw it grow from 50 followers to over 800. He claimed that the Defiance Farmer’s Market helped him a lot in regard to getting his business, Arnos’ Apiaries, out there.
At the current time, Arnos’ goal is to have 100 hives and then hopefully be able to switch to full-time beekeeping.
In an area like Northwest Ohio, where the weather is notably inconsistent, caring for bees can be challenging, and it is also affects honey production.
“Last year was really bad for honey because of all the rain,” Arnos shared, “It can be difficult to keep bees alive in northwest Ohio. It’s not like in Florida, where the weather is always nice.”
“But,” he added, “northwest Ohio actually produces a lot of honey if the weather is good.”
Andrew Carlin, owner of Carlin Honey in Ney, shared much of the same sentiments.
“As far as honey production goes, we do well in northwest Ohio,” Carlin stated.
He attributes this to the diversity and quantity in flowers, trees, plant life and crops in the area. Bees are able to obtain vast amounts of different forms of nectar from these plants.
“The quality of the honey is superb in this area. We have it pretty fortunate around here. In the fall, sometimes we can get some that gets a little bit dark, a little stronger tasting. But, as a general rule, we produce a light amber which is a very, very desirable honey,” Carlin emphasized.
Carlin is a third generation beekeeper. His grandfather had bees, his father had bees, and even his uncle had bees.
He had been learning how to care for bees from a very young age, and had his first hive when he was 13 for a 4-H project.
The biggest struggle Carlin had as a beekeeper was growing his business. He was working full-time, and caring for bees properly is time consuming.
However, he saw a big boom of commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic and started selling his products on online marketplace, Etsy.
He is now in charge of over 125 hives and in a couple of months, when they are ready to be split, that number will increase to potentially 150. Beekeeping is now his full-time occupation.
“It’s been a long journey to get here, but I am living my best life for sure,” He assured.
Due to campaigns like “Save the Bees” across America, it became common knowledge that the honey bee population was struggling for some time.
The ODA reported last year that across Ohio, beekeepers lost about 30% of their hives. Much of that was due to the temperatures.
“There are a lot of things working against beekeepers than there are working for beekeepers,” Jamie Walters, Black Swamp Beekeeper Association president, stated.
Environmental factors and parasites like varroa mites make it difficult for beekeepers to sustain hives. Which is why keepers like Walters, Carlin, and Arnos strongly emphasize the importance of education if one is going to take on beekeeping.
“Find a mentor and take classes,” Arnos suggested, “Most beekeepers are happy to help and ‘talk bees.’”
“I fully support people getting into it. That would produce more bee populations and kind of help raise awareness,” he added.
“Beekeeping is no different than farming,” Carlin stated. “Technology is changing. Diseases are changing. It’s always fluid.”
“Uneducated people breed disease and that disease drifts, and it can affect other hives ... I always encourage people to sit through a course. Take your time and really get into it if you’re going to get bees. It’s no different than buying an animal.”
People’s actions, even if they’re not beekeeping personally, affect bee hive populations. On a grand scale, climate change is a threat to bees as it alters their environment over time. A threat to bees is ultimately a threat to resources like food, Walters attested.
“Bees are absolutely essential to agriculture,” he affirmed. “What’s kind of changing with this climate change thing is people are raising mason bees to work out in the colder temperatures instead.”
Walters informed that honey bees can only pollinate during certain temperatures. Ideally, this is over 50 degrees as around the 58-degree mark plants will start to bloom.
As temperatures fluctuate so much and it takes longer and longer for temperatures to rise between seasons, honey bees struggle to pollinate regularly or at all, according to Walters.
This is an issue as honey bees are vital to pollinating crops. In fact, over 1.8 million bees were sent to California just to pollinate the almond crops, according to Walters.
He depicted the relationship between pollinator and crop as symbiotic in essence and that without one or the other, there are consequences to be had. Which is why it is important to help pollinators as best as one is able.
As for tips on what the local community can do to help and maintain local bee health, Carlin advised to be mindful of what is being sprayed on gardens or crops. Also, to let yards full of dandelions be, as they are one of the first nectar sources in the spring for bees. Bees come and collect from them first.
“I know people are thinking ‘What good is my little town lot if I leave these weeds alone?’ But if everyone thinks that way, that’s no good. Nothing changes,” he explained.
“Support the local clubs, plant flowers, plant weeds like yellow dandelions,” Walters urged. “Honey is something that will never go bad. It soothes your liver, soothes your colon, it helps with leg pain. There are tons of things. People cook with it, eat with it, it’s all natural.”
“Ninety percent of what you find in the grocery store isn’t even real honey,” he said. “And if you want to help the beekeeping community, buy local honey. You are helping each beekeeper so that they can stay sustainable. It helps offset the cost of their gear and the cost of chemicals to keep varrao away.”
If people are interested in learning more about honey bees and beekeeping, the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association meet at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Defiance city service building, 631 Perry St.
Also, expect to see local apiaries selling their goods at the Defiance Farmer’s Market, which has opened this past Tuesday at the Northtowne Mall. The market located in downtown Defiance is scheduled to open May 19 at Triangle Park.
