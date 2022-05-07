According to the National Honey Board, honey consumption is on the rise in the U.S. and this fact could possibly be an attribute to the success that northwest Ohio apiaries are experiencing as of lately.
The Crescent-News was able to speak to a couple of local beekeepers who were more than willing to share how their businesses have been able to progress from backyard hive to market, as well as why Ohio honey is desirable.
Alex Arnos of Malinta became interested in bees in 2018 when he visited the beekeepers of Honey Blossom Orchard in Napoleon.
The 22-year-old started out with just two hives, which gradually grew to 10, and now he boasts 40.
Arnos shared that it was a hobby for him at first, but then he was laid off from his custodian job in 2020 due to COVID-19. In order to procure some income, he began to sell products from the honey made by his bees.
He created a Facebook page and gradually saw it grow from 50 followers to over 800. He claimed that the Defiance Farmer’s Market helped him a lot in regard to getting his business, Arnos’ Apiaries, out there.
At the current time, Arnos’ goal is to have 100 hives and then hopefully be able to switch to full-time beekeeping.
In an area like Northwest Ohio, where the weather is notably inconsistent, caring for bees can be challenging, and it is also affects honey production.
“Last year was really bad for honey because of all the rain,” Arnos shared, “It can be difficult to keep bees alive in northwest Ohio. It’s not like in Florida, where the weather is always nice.”
“But,” he added, “northwest Ohio actually produces a lot of honey if the weather is good.”
Andrew Carlin, owner of Carlin Honey in Ney, shared much of the same sentiments.
“As far as honey production goes, we do well in northwest Ohio,” Carlin stated.
He attributes this to the diversity and quantity in flowers, trees, plant life and crops in the area. Bees are able to obtain vast amounts of different forms of nectar from these plants.
“The quality of the honey is superb in this area. We have it pretty fortunate around here. In the fall, sometimes we can get some that gets a little bit dark, a little stronger tasting. But, as a general rule, we produce a light amber which is a very, very desirable honey,” Carlin emphasized.
Carlin is a third generation beekeeper. His grandfather had bees, his father had bees, and even his uncle had bees.
He had been learning how to care for bees from a very young age, and had his first hive when he was 13 for a 4-H project.
The biggest struggle Carlin had as a beekeeper was growing his business. He was working full-time, and caring for bees properly is time consuming.
However, he saw a big boom of commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic and started selling his products on online marketplace, Etsy.
He is now in charge of over 125 hives and in a couple of months, when they are ready to be split, that number will increase to potentially 150. Beekeeping is now his full-time occupation.
“It’s been a long journey to get here, but I am living my best life for sure,” He assured.
