The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts are offering a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself Jr. Conservationist” summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration can be found online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html.

The soon-to-be Jr. Conservationist will have fun learning about soil, water, plants, animals, community, and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of yourself doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Aug. 28. Photos will be sent to your county SWCD contact: Dru Mark-Wilson at Defiance SWCD, dmark-wilson@defiance-county.com

Upon completion of the program and received photos, you will be sent a certificate for free; and if you would also like a Jr. Conservationist T-shirt for $10 which will be available for pick up at your SWCD office.

If you don’t wish to register or receive a T-shirt and certificate, you can still enjoy the activities on your own for free. If you are interested, contact Dru Mark-Wilson at 419-782.1794 or visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html to register online.

