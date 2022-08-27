EDGERTON — On Aug. 8, local farmers, Leslie and Melinda Culler, recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Edgerton FFA.
EDGERTON — On Aug. 8, local farmers, Leslie and Melinda Culler, recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Edgerton FFA.
Edgerton FFA will use the fund to assist students in hands-on opportunities in their education. The Edgerton FFA students and advisor stated they are “excited to gain hands-on opportunities through many possibilities because of the donation.”
“When we were told that Les and Melinda wanted us to be the recipient of the $5,000 donation, we were beyond thankful. They have helped our organization in many ways, but to allow us this opportunity to impact so many students — it was incredible,” said Kristine Manning, Edgerton FFA advisor.
During the Edgerton FFA Banquet, the Cullers were given recognition.
“We are beyond thankful for your support of the members of our chapter. We have not yet decided how we will spend this grant, but we are sure to use it to encourage hands-on learning. Once again we thank you for selecting us,” said Holly Stark.
In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.
For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs.
“Each year we hear from several nonprofit and school leaders, as well as farmers, about the ways Grow Communities have made a difference, “said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.
“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local nonprofit organizations and schools that are improving rural communities in the area of health and wellness, food and nutrition, and STEM and ag education.”
Farmers can enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation starting Aug. 1. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact visit www.Americasfarmers.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.