The Baltimore oriole is a member of the blackbird family which is one of the most numerous bird families that populate Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), members of this family are medium in size and come in a wide array of colors in addition to varying habits.
And the name did not come from the Maryland city as one might expect. Instead, the bright orange and black feathers bear resemblance to the crest of England’s Baltimore family.
Baltimore orioles are easy to spot particularly the male that has a black head, bright orange breast and tail, and white patches on the wings. Females are not as vibrant in color as the males. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology notes that the whistling song of the oriole beaming from the treetops is a welcome sign of spring all throughout the eastern half of North America.
The nest of the Baltimore oriole has some unique qualities. According to ODNR, it is a woven nest built six inches deep hanging from a tree limb with natural materials and even string or yard woven into the nest. On average, the Baltimore oriole will lay around four to six eggs that incubate for 11-14 days. The young depart the nest within two weeks after hatching. ODNR says that it is common to see the oriole much of the summer living in open woods that feature large shade trees such as elms.
If you would like to attract the birds to your yard, they like having plenty of ripe fruit available as a food source. Oranges can be cut in half and then hung from trees. They also like to have fruits that are bright in color such as species that have flowers with nectar like raspberries or crab apples. Minimal amounts of jelly can be placed on the feeder.
Have you seen and photographed a Baltimore oriole? If so, we would love to see your photos as part of our photo contest running now through June 8. Grab those amazing outdoor shots and win money at the same time. Check out our website www.pauldingswcd.org or our Facebook page for complete details.
