Ayersville FFA

The Ayersville FFA has donated $2,500 to the Highland Township Fire Department for grain bin rescue equipment. Along with the help from the FFA, Chief Brent Davis was able to secure most of the acquired equipment for free through Turtle Plastics, Home Depot, Van Wert Fire Equipment and Rock-N-Rescue. The equipment includes a lightweight rescue tube, grain auger, brushless drill and rescue rope/pulley escape system. Pictured are Josh Foss (left), firefighter/EMR; Hailey Bok, president of Ayersville FFA; and Don Hammersmith, Ayersville FFA advisor.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Defiance County farmers Bruce and Tina Colwell, recently directed $2,500 to Ayersville FFA chapter through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

As part of their mission, Ayersville’s FFA chapter president Hailey Bok reported the chapter has used the funds to purchase a grain rescue tube and auger. The equipment will be used by the Highland Township Fire Department.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across America.

