On May 5 and 6, 21 Ayersville FFA members participated in the 94th Annual Ohio State FFA Convention in Columbus.
FFA conventions are gatherings in which FFA mmembers are able to meet other chapters, engage in conversation and learning, as well as bond with the rest of the chapter.
Attendees of the convention toured the Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Lab at Ohio State University and learned about splicing, dairy production, gene manipulation and more.
At the convention, attendees interacted with college recruiters and industry professionals at the Career Expo, many of which were local or familiar companies. At the fifth general session, the FFA chapter celebrated three members receiving their FFA state degree: Luke Schroeder, Daniel Hinojosa and Aiden Smith.
Luke is a junior, four-year FFA member. His SAE consists of forage production, corn production and breeding beef heifers.
Aiden Smith is a junior, four-year member. His SAE is working at Arp’s Hardware and placement in drainage installation and repair. He is currently serving as the Ayersville FFA chapter treasurer.
Daniel Hinojosa is also a junior, four-year member. His SAE is placement in meat retail at Jacob’s Meats and poultry production at Cooper’s Farm. He is currently serving as the Ayersville FFA chapter president.
The Ayersville FFA expressed its appreciation on behalf of the community for member accomplishments and wish them luck in their endeavors.
