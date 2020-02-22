AYERSVILLE — With the end of the school year closing in the Ayersville FFA Chapter is taking time to look back and remember all of the amazing things that it accomplished this year.
To start off 2019 the chapter took a trip to the sub-district public speaking CDE. A CDE is a Career Development Event that is intended to get students involved with their chapter as well as promote further knowledge toward their careers and communities. This particular CDE was to help the participating students learn how to give a formal speech to a group of people. The speakers who placed first and second moved on to the district public speaking where they were put through another round of questions and gave their speech to another group of judges.
After this competition the chapter held its annual FFA week festivities. First up on the schedule for the week was to bring in different animals for the younger grades to enjoy interacting with. Another activity that the chapter held was a coin war to raise money for FFA Camp in Muskingum. This event was held for students to put their spare change into one of the buckets of people from the officer team. In the end, Loryn Wright and Jenna Baldwin found themselves getting a slush dumped on them during lunch at the end of FFA Week.
Next, the chapter participated in one of its most popular competitions, Spring Skills. This CDE helps students interested in nature, meats, bovine, poultry, equine, or other animals learn more about those career areas or just have a fun time with other kids from the chapter or other area chapters. This event concluded in March after the state competition.
The chapter then went into preparations for its annual chapter banquet. This event is used to highlight all of the accomplishments of the chapter throughout the summer and school year. This event also showed the chapter getting a donation of $2,500 from the American Farmers Grow Communities Grant from the Bayer Fund given to the chapter by Bruce Cowell. This donation was not just for the chapter but for the community and the grant will hopefully go on to help many communities. The grant was used to help the fire chief of the Highland Township Fire Department, Brent Davis, purchase a grain rescue tube that will be used across as many towns as possible to prevent tragedies from happening.
After purchasing the grain rescue tube the chapter took their annual trip to the Ohio FFA State Convention. This is an event that the chapter attends to help students get to know FFA and see if they want to continue with the class throughout high school. This event helped many students also find a career with the many college and career booths that are present at the convention.
After the convention, the chapter went into the summer feeling good about the many accomplishments that were already done during the year. In the summer the chapter went to FFA Camp and had a great time as well as ending the summer by becoming the 6-year champion of the District 1 Ag Olympics. The fair also saw many of our student taking home awards for their stellar showings.
After the fair, the chapter was led into the new school year by their new officer team with a large amount of accomplishments already behind them for the year. So far this school year the chapter has competed in the CDE’s of soils, job interview, and food science. These are all the events that the chapter used to get a full head of steam rolling into the new year.
To end the year, the chapter saw student Allison Engle place eighth at the state job interview competition, as well as seeing the wrap-up of its annual fruit sale. These are some of the many things that the chapter achieved in 2019, and it is hoping that with these accomplishments they can make 2020 even better than last year.
Also happening right out of the fresh year the chapter saw public speaking contestants Allison Engel and Luke Schoeder move onto district public speaking for 2020. At this competition Luke placed seventh and Allison placed second. Allison will be moving on to the state competition in the upcoming months.
The latest activity in the chapter saw Brock Retcher and Trevor Okuley compete and get second as a team in the 2020 ag power competition.
