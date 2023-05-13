AYERSVILLE — The 2023 Ayersville FFA Banquet was held to honor and celebrate the dynamic youth of our chapter.
There were 134 in attendance including past and present FFA members, parents, teachers and community members. The Morlock family catered the meal.
There were many awards and achievements awarded throughout the evening. Jacob Stiltner was recognized for his American Degree which he will be receiving at the 96th annual FFA National Convention. He will be the 23rd Ayersville high school student to receive this prestigious award.
Kiera Bohn was recognized for earning her State Degree which will be presented to her at the 95th annual Ohio FFA Convention next month. Bohn will be the 46th student to receive a State Degree from Ayersville High School.
The Friends of the Ayersville FFA awarded two scholarships for students who will be continuing their education in the agricultural field. The scholarships were awarded to Daniel Hinojosa and Luke Schroeder. Hinojosa will be furthering his education at Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, pursuing an agricultural education degree. Schroeder will be attending Illinois Central College for a degree in agricultural business and will be joining their livestock judging team. In addition to the two scholarships, the Friends of Ayersville FFA awarded two SAE grants to Brady Zartman and Tucker Sprow.
The Milo Crockett family awarded two FFA camp scholarships. These were granted to Haleigh Hanenkrath and Jackson Stambaugh.
The Honorary FFA Degree is awarded to a member of the community who has been a helping hand to the Ayersville chapter. This year the honorary degree was awarded to the Highland Township Fire Department.
The Dekalb Agricultural Accomplishment Award was given to Daniel Hinojosa.
Other achievements went to Chase Riley for the Star Chapter Award, Chloe Beach and Ava Henderson for the Star Agriscience Award, Joe Eitnniear for the Star Placement Award and Brett Messer for the Star Agribusiness Award.Ava Seibert and Levi Ankney earned the Star Green Hand Degree.
The 2022-23 senior officers, Daniel Hinajosa and Aiden O’Hara, presented their farewell speeches and the former officers signed off. The new 2023-24 officer team consists of President Catrina Hohenberger, Vice President Eli Fredrick, Secretary Kiersten Manon, Reporter Logan Schroeder, Treasurer Ryne Maag, Sentinel Justin Ihrig and Student Advisor Hayden McConnell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.