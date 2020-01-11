AYERSVILLE — With 2019 ending, the Ayersville FFA Chapter is taking time to look back on the accomplishments of the year.
To start off 2019, the chapter took a trip to the sub-district public speaking career development event (CDE). A CDE is intended to get students involved with their chapter, as well as promote further knowledge toward their careers and communities. This particular CDE was to help the participating students learn how to give a formal speech to a group of people. The speakers who placed first and second moved on to the district public speaking for another round of questions and judges.
After this competition, the chapter held its annual FFA week festivities. First up was to bring in different animals for the younger grades to enjoy. Another activity was a coin war to raise money for FFA Camp in Muskingum. Students put their spare change into one of the buckets of people from the officer team. In the end, Loryn Wright and Jenna Baldwin found themselves getting a slush dumped on them during lunch at the end of FFA Week.
Next, the chapter participated in one of their most popular competitions, Spring Skills. This CDE helps students interested in nature, meats, bovine, poultry, equine, or other animals learn more about those career areas or just have a fun time with other kids from the chapter or area chapters. With this event concluding in March after the state competition the chapter then went into preparations for its annual chapter banquet. The banquet is used to highlight all of the accomplishments of the chapter throughout the summer and school year.
The event also showed the chapter receiving a donation of $2,500 from the American Farmers Grow Communities Grant from the Bayer Fund, given to the chapter by Bruce Cowell. This donation was not just for the chapter but for the community and hopefully to go on to help many communities prevent terrible tragedies. This grant was used to help Fire Chief Brent Davis of the Highland Township Fire Department purchase a grain rescue tube that will be used across as many towns as possible to prevent terrible tragedies from happening.
The chapter took its annual trip to the Ohio FFA State Convention. This is an event attended to help students get to know FFA and to see if they want to continue. The convention helped many students find a career with the many college and career booths that are present. After this event, the chapter went into the summer feeling good about the many accomplishments, and enjoyed FFA Camp. The chapter ended the summer by becoming the six-year champion of the District 1 Ag Olympics. The fair also saw many students taking home awards for stellar showings.
The new officer team led the chapter into the new school year. The chapter competed in the CDE’s of soils, job interview, and food science. To end 2019, the chapter saw student Allison Engle place eighth at the state job interview competition as well as seeing the wrap up of itsannual fruit sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.