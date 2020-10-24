Ayersville FFA is working hard to get everything done during this uncertain time. Even though this school year is going to be difficult, the chapter is trying its best to get as much stuff done for the community as possible.
Fruit sale is coming up this month. All orders will be online this year and you can find it at Ayersvilleffa.theaet.com or type Ayersville ffa website. Fruit sales started Oct. 19 and ends Nov. 18. You can only pay online and all payment will have to be dropped off or mailed in. If you have any questions, email Don Hammersmith at dhammersmith@ayersville.org.
This year’s annual sale will have cheese, beef sticks, fruit, nuts and barbecue sauces. Orders will be available for pickup for two days during the week of Dec. 7. Check the Ayersville FFA website for exact dates.
All career development events are done virtually this year. There are many events that members can participate in.
Soils will be the first C.D.E. that is coming up for the students to take part in and the Ayersville FFA team is working hard this year to be successful with its C.D.E. teams.
This year’s Ayersville FFA officers include: Jacob Stiltner, president; Luke Schroeder, vice president; Kiera Bohn, treasurer; Kiersten Manon, student adviser; Daniel Hinojosa, sentinel; Emma Limber, secretary; and Leah Bunke, reporter.
