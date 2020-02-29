Ayersville duo takes third
Photo courtesy of Don Hammersmith

Ayersville FFA students Brock Retcher (left) and Trevor Okuley recently competed in the district 1 Ag Power Diagnostic career development event. During the event, equipment is bugged and each team has 20 minutes to find the two bugs per station. Retcher and Okuley finished third in the event. Okuley, a senior, also recently earned his state degree.

Load comments