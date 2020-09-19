PAULDING — Join the OSU Extension Agricultural Safety and Health Program for an at-home screening of the film SILO during the virtual 2020 Farm Science Review.
SILO is the first-ever feature film about a grain entrapment. Inspired by actual events, SILO follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors, and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.
Earlier in the year, I had the opportunity to watch the film SILO during the American Farm Bureau Federation National Meeting. If you are involved in farming or work in agribusiness, this movie is a great watch.
Safety around grain bins is one of the areas of focus I have for Paulding County. Many of our local fire departments have volunteers trained in grain bin rescue and, via grants, have the equipment to use in the county if the need arises to complete a rescue. With Farm Science Review in a virtual, online format, seeing the movie is free. There are specific times to watch, and registration is a must, but please take time for this great opportunity.
Free screenings of the film SILO will be offered as a part of Farm Science Review 2020. It is an excellent opportunity for friends and family to spend an evening together watching a movie from the comfort of their own home. A way to start a dialog around safety for families, FFA chapters, or older 4-H members. Thank you for your support in keeping our farm communities safe this harvest season.
Register here for the Tuesday, September 22 screening at 7 p.m. https://bit.ly/2ZMzIao
Register here for the Wednesday, September 23 screening at 7 p.m. https://bit.ly/2H51XKG
