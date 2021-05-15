PETTISVILLE — The District 1 FFA spring Career Development Events (CDE) have been recently held by online contests. The district consists of the seven counties in northwestern Ohio. Area four-county top finishers are as follows.
In the Veterinary Science contest results are: second — Pettisville, and fourth — Four County. The Veterinary Science contest deals with technical knowledge and practical skills in the field of veterinary science
In the Meat contest results are: first — Tinora, second — Fairview, third — Delta, fourth — Pettisville. The contest is to develop the ability to evaluate meat animal products, learn appropriate meat terminology and become more involved in the industry of meat animal marketing.
In the Animal Behavior, Welfare and Husbandry contest results are: first — Wauseon, second — Tinora, third — Fayette. The contest deals with animals’ evolutionary biology, their biological needs and welfare management.
In the Environmental and Natural Resources contest results are: first — Ayersville. The contest deals with evaluating and presenting global environmental issues and understanding global positioning systems.
In the Animal Management contest results are: third — Fayette, fourth — Wauseon. The contest deals with skills associated with companion animals in the pet industry.
In the Floriculture contest results are: second — North Central, third — Four County. The contest deals with identifying plants, judging flower arrangements and propagation skills.
In the Outdoor Power contest results are: first — Delta, third — Four County. The contest deals with proper use of tools, welding, soldering and maintenance and repair.
FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success. They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.
