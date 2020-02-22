ARCHBOLD — The New Year always brings new excitement to the Archbold FFA. In January, students are hard at work finishing up record books and begin the process of applying for State and American Degrees, various other awards, and scholarships. The Fulton County Public Speaking CDE took place in late January. Archbold was represented by Elizabeth Mignin, who placed 1st in the Extemporaneous Speaking Contest, and then went on to place fourth in the District in early February.
On March 1, the FFA hosted a lunch for the area livestock and crop producers, an activity designed to help keep the program close to our community stakeholders and keep them informed as to what the chapter is up to from year-to-year. On March 5 we competed in both the Agricultural Mechanics and Outdoor Power Equipment contests held at Four County Career Center. In the Agricultural Mechanics contest the team of Layne Hammon, Spencer Meyer and Drake Mohring finished sixth; and the Outdoor Power Team of Luke Pickford, Josh Richer, and Erik Short finished fourth; with Erik finishing fourth individually.
On March 10 the FFA held its annual member recognition banquet at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Archbold. This is the high-point of the FFA’s calendar, where we recognize all of the individuals and group achievements from the past 12 months. At the end of the banquet, this year’s officers were inducted into office. A huge thank you to the Archbold FFA Alumni, Brookview Farms, and the Knights of Columbus for helping make our banquet a huge success.
On March 12 the District 1 Invitational is held, where the members of the food science class participated in the meat science and technology CDE, placing first. In all there were 34 members on the team, with the four highest scorers being Kayden Meyer, Nate Pollock, Nathan Rettig, and Caty Richer; who placed first, second, fourth, and fifth respectively as individuals. Students in the livestock science class also participated in the general livestock judging event. Archbold had 19 members competing, with the team placing ninth in the District, and 15th overall in the contest. The high scorers on the team were Weston Ruffer, Zoe Castillo, Noah Gomez, and Alexis Gutierrez. Luke Pickford and Austin Wiemken also competed in the wildlife CDE. And finally, rounding out a very busy March, on March 23, 11 members traveled to Columbus to compete in the State General Livestock contest, placing 51st out of 173 teams.
The chapter decided to avoid the weather–related hassles of cancellations and rescheduling events, so we conducted our FFA Week activities in April. In 2019 we held a teacher appreciation breakfast where the students prepared and served scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, hash browns, and sausages. The sausage and bacon were all processed from raw products by the food science class as part of their meats science curriculum. We also sponsored a coloring contest for elementary students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade; which is one of our members’ favorite activities to host.
The FFA also assisted with the 5th Annual Ladies Night Out Relay for Life Fundraiser in April. FFA members helped out with the event by taking some time out of class to build furniture, to be donated to the silent auction held at the event. At the end of the month was the State Meat Evaluation contest; where Kayden Meyer, Caty Richer and Katie Goering placed 13th as a team, with Kayden being the high scorer on the team with a 24th place individual effort.
The first few days of May brought us to the Ohio FFA Convention followed closely by the elementary petting zoo. In all, 15 students attended this year’s convention, which took place on May 2-3 in Columbus. At the convention, Simon Short received the highest award the state can give its members, the State FFA Degree. While in town for the convention, the students also toured the Ohio Statehouse and The Ohio State University’s Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering and Food Science Departments.
The elementary petting zoo allows for students in kindergarten through second grade to have a chance to learn about livestock first-hand all while being able to see and touch the animals. We then close out the school year with a chicken barbecue at our last FFA meeting. The chickens are raised in the barn as a feed trial study by the livestock science course, and after processing are cooked by the members.
From June 4-5, the officer team traveled to Mohican State Park for the annual officer’s retreat and planning session with the officer team from the Riverside FFA Chapter in DeGraff. It was a unique opportunity to work with some new faces and see how other chapters operate, and to gather ideas on how to improve our own programming. We spent the first day canoeing on the Mohican River and working on the high ropes at Mohican Adventures Park. We spent the second day conducting our program of activities planning meeting for the 2019-20 School Year.
On June 8 the FFA helped with the Ken-Feld Group’s Kids Day at Play by holding a cookie decorating station. Members of the chapter also baked the cookies that the kids in attendance could decorate, as well as making the icing that they used for decoration. And then on June 15, six members traveled to Hendricks-Krieger Dairy in Fayette to help run the Fulton County Breakfast on the Farm.
From July 9-14, Katie Goering and Elizabeth Mignin attended the Washington leadership conference in Washington, D.C. This is the nation’s premier leadership activity and can be a life-changing experience.
In August members began gearing up for the Henry and Fulton County Fairs. Fair time is a busy time for the chapter with projects and volunteering. The chapter had members volunteer in the Fulton County beef and pork stand, had members showing livestock projects at both fairs, and competed in both the Fulton County Junior Fair livestock judging competition and straw stacking contests.
In September the focus turned to soil judging. Soil judging encompasses two different areas of focus. The urban team focuses on the soil’s ability to support areas of urban development; while the rural focuses on a soil’s ability to support agronomic crops, resist erosion, conserve topsoil, and protect water quality. At the county contest, the urban team of Mason Babcock, Caty Richer and Josh Richer placed first; with Mason and Caty being first and second place individually. The rural team placed fourth with the top three scorers being Brayton Hobbs, Trinity Lichtenwald, and Olivia Patterson. At the district contest, held in Wood County, the urban team was sixth, and the rural team placed 16th.
In October, members competed in the dairy cattle judging and dairy foods contests, with the dairy cattle team placing fifth and the dairy foods team placing third. Twenty-one students competed, and the top four scorers for the dairy cattle team were Sam Ruffer, Dylan Wendt, Ema Heckel and Kalleigh Fry. The dairy foods team consisted of eight students, with the top scorers being Weston Ruffer, Josh Nofzinger, Caleb Richer and Andrew Francis; with Weston placing second individually. On October 12 we once again conducted our fruit and turkey sales. This is our chapter’s primary fundraiser, which is very well supported by the community. We also participated in the Fulton County trap shoot, which is generously sponsored by the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon, in late October.
From Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 15 members attended the National FFA Convention in Indianpolis. Along the way to the convention, we stopped and toured the Great Lakes Sire Service. At Great Lakes the students were given an insider’s perspective of the world-wide market for beef and whitetail deer genetics; and were able to see how semen is collected. We also were able to tour Tom Farms, a 19,000 acre family farm that specializes in seed corn near Warsaw, Ind. Once in Indy, the students participated in leadership activities at the convention, as well as had the chance to meet FFA members from around the country. On Nov. 2, Archbold FFA members Adam Kinsman and Kendall Lovejoy were awarded the American FFA Degree, which is the highest honor the National FFA organization can bestow on its members.
On Nov. 5, Zoey Ripke, Kalleigh Fry, Chloe Aeschliman, William Nofziger, Zoe Castillo, Elizabeth Mignin and Katie Goering competed in the Fulton County job interview competition. The job interview contest is designed to put the participants through a real-world interview situation; where the students must prepare a resume and cover letter, fill out an application, be interviewed by a panel of judges, and write a follow-up letter. From the county contest, Zoey, Kalleigh, Zoe and Elizabeth all placed in the top two of their divisions and advanced to the District Contest. At the District, Kalleigh and Elizabeth both placed in the top four.
November usually marks the beginning of the busy season for the FFA, and last year was certainly no different. On Nov. 8, members provided BBQ chicken dinners to a number of local agri-businesses that support our program and its activities throughout the year. The chickens were raised in the Ag Science barn near the elementary school, taken to be processed, and then cooked and delivered by the FFA members. In all, over 180 meals were delivered to our local partners.
For as short of a month as it ends up being, we are incredibly busy in December. This year we conducted our canned food drive to support Fulton County Christmas Cheer. The students in elementary and high schools were able to make a donation of more than 4,800 non-perishable food and other household items. We also conducted our main fundraiser, the fruit and peanut sale. This year, the chapter was able to total more than $33,000 in gross sales; which is a tribute to how well this community supports its FFA chapter.
For National FFA Week in 2020, the Archbold FFA plans to again have an Ag Olympics as well as a Fear Factor competition during the week, will be sponsoring a coloring contest in the elementary school for the kindergarten, first and second grade students. The Archbold FFA also has three State Degree and one American Degree candidate for 2020. The State Degree candidates are Kayden Meyer, Weston Ruffer and Amberlyn Whitson. The American Degree candidate is 2019 graduate Simon Short.
The Archbold FFA had a great year in 2019, with multiple students receiving state-level recognition and another increase in its membership, now totaling 126 students in grades 7-12 in the Ag Ed program; and we look forward to the challenges that await us as we progress into 2020.
