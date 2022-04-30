Paulding Aquarium Team

Pictured is the Paulding FFA aquarium management team. From left are Jamy Hunt, Paige Jones, Carter Manz, Tyler Schlatter and Lathan Schneider. The team competed in a state FFA contest in Columbus on April 13, placing second in the state and earning a banner.

 Photo courtesy of Staci Miller

PAULDING — The Paulding FFA Aquarium Management Team competed in a state FFA contest in Columbus on April 13 and placed second in the state and earned a banner.

The team consisted of Jamy Hunt, Paige Jones, Carter Manz, Tyler Schlatter and Lathan Schneider.

They had to identify different types of freshwater and saltwater fish, aquarium supplies, take a written test, and complete practicums on aquarium care.

This year’s practicums included ammonia testing, heater selection, and fish tank trouble shooting.

The top placer was Carter Manz who scored first out of 74 individuals. He will get to walk across the stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention this year.

Lathan Schneider placed 10th out of 74 individuals. The Paulding FFA would like to congratulate the team for its achievements.

