BRYAN — Applications are now available for the 2022 Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteer Program training class. The Ohio State University master gardener program reaches hundreds of people in Williams County each year.

Volunteers receive training from OSU experts on topics such as lawns, soil health, tree identification, annual and perennial plants, insects, pest management, plant diseases and more. Once trained, master gardeners volunteer for OSU Extension to increase the outreach efforts of Ohio State University throughout the community. Some projects include conducting public seminars and workshops, hosting informational booths and maintaining local gardens.

The training will begin in March and run through April. Applications are due Feb. 10. Classes will be held Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at 1425 E. High St., Bryan. Cost for the complete program is $65 per person or $95 per couple for Williams County residents payable by the first class and $100 per person for non-Williams County residents. Printed applications are available at the OSU Extension Williams County Office or applications may be submitted online at go.osu.edu/WmsCoMGVTraining.

Contact Stephanie Karhoff with questions at 419-636-5608 or email at karhoff.41@osu.edu.

