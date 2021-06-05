ARCHBOLD — Sauder Village will host a special gathering of antique tractors on June 12 in the historic village.
“Sauder Village offers a unique backdrop for collectors to share their vintage tractors with others,” said Kim Krieger, media relations manager. “Again this year, guests will enjoy viewing nearly 70 historic tractors including International Harvesters, Farmalls, Silver Kings, Molines, John Deeres, and more.”
The tractors on display at Sauder Village will be from the 1920s to the 1960s. Throughout the day guests will be able to get an up-close look at the machines that have made farming possible. Guests will also have an opportunity to learn more about agriculture while visiting the new Ohio Farm Bureau Office on the 1920s Main Street as well as the agriculture exhibit in the museum building. There will be a goat milking demonstration at 12:30 p.m. and many farm animals to meet including goats, sheep, cows, horses, and chickens.
Sauder Village is located at 22611 Ohio 2 in Archbold — just minutes from Exit 25 of the Ohio Turnpike. Admission is $20 for adults, $14 for students (6-16), and free for members and children 5 and under.
