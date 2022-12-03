WAUSEON (OSU) — The annual Northwest Ohio Corn and Soybean Day is set for Jan. 20 in Founders Hall at Sauder Village, Archbold from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
The program has a variety of speakers, farmer/retailer re-certification credits and 30 exhibitors sharing information on management practices for the 2023 crop production season.
Topics and speakers for the day:
• “Trends in P & K Usage; Corn N Rates after Cover Crops” by Greg LaBarge and Courtney Krieger, OSU Extension.
• “Soybean Cyst & Sudden Death ... Why the Concern?” by Horacio Lopez-Nicora, State Specialist, OSU Soybean Pathology.
• “Soybean Weed Control Update” by Alyssa Essman, OSU Weed Science Department.
• “Using eFields to Make Corn Management Decisions” by Elizabeth Hawkins, Field Specialist, OSU Extension.
• “Managing Doublecrops after Wheat” by Laura Lindsey, Soybean & Small Grains Specialist, OSU Extension.
• “Drone Use in Row Crops” by Alan Leininger, OSU Extension, Henry County.
• “Stored Grain Pest Management” by Curtis Young, OSU Extension, Van Wert County.
The following continuing education credits for pesticide and fertilizer applicators are offered throughout the day:
• private pesticide applicator re-certification — three hours in categories Core, 1, 2, and 6.
• commercial pesticide applicator re-certification — three hours in categories Core, 2A, 2C, 2D, 10C.
• fertilizer applicator re-certification (private and commercial) — one hour category 15p/15c.
• Michigan — five hours.
• Certified crop advisors — 4 1/2 hours IPM, CM and NM.
Pre-registration is $40 and should be postmarked by Jan. 6. Payment can also be made by credit card online or over the phone. Later registrations and at the door registrations are $50, space permitting.
Registration includes coffee/rolls, lunch and speaker materials. Registration information can be found at go.osu.edu/cornsoybean2023. For more information, call Fulton County OSU Extension at 419-337-9210.
