FORT WAYNE — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne will host the 33rd Annual Fort Wayne Farm Show Jan. 18-20. Hours for the show will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 19; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 20. Admission is free.
More than 30,000 farmers attend the show annually to see the latest technology and to view the area’s largest variety of farm equipment and services in one location. The Northeastern Indian Soil & Water Conservation District, along with Purdue Cooperative Extension Services, will present education seminars daily.
In support of Indiana’s FFA Scholarship Foundation, a fund raising auction will be held at 1 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday. Featuring a variety of donated items, the last auction raised more than $22,000 for scholarships.
