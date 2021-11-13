SHERWOOD — The 76th Annual 4-H Volunteer and Youth Recognition program was held Nov. 7 at Fairview Elementary School. This year the 4-H Advisory Council held an open-house and served ice cream. Families were invited to stop by and pick up their county fair premiums and livestock sale checks.
An award program was held at 4 p.m. Volunteer awards included: Meritorious Service Award: Amy Simonis and Ed Caryer; Community Service Award:Hicksville Herdsmen 4-H Club; Friend of 4-H: Bill Murphy and Hix-TV; Denver and Jackie Zeedyk were recognized for 50 years of service to the Defiance County 4-H Youth Development program. The Zeedyks also received the Defiance County 4-H Leadership Development Award.
Youth awards included: Sportsmanship Award: Allie Bevins, Caia Bevins & Luke Schroeder; 2021 Outstanding Livestock Exhibitors Awards sponsored by Pioneer Seed — Beef Senior, Kaitlyn Zeedyk; Beef Intermediate, Elizabeth Bok; Beef Junior, Aubrey Hall; Dairy Junior, Sara Bok; Dog Senior, Emily Wentland; Dog Junior, Josie Maag; Goat Senior, Emily Wentland; Goat Intermediate, Logan Schroeder; Goat Junior, Garrett Sheets; Horse Senior, Chelsie Porter; Horse Intermediate, Aubryn Viers; Horse Junior, Rosalie May; Poultry Senior, Blake Zeedyk; Poultry Intermediate, Kalvin Woodring; Poultry Junior, Weston Yoder; Rabbit Senior, Isaac Shininger; Rabbit Intermediate, Rose Billing; Rabbit Junior, Teagen Billing; Sheep Senior, Luke Schroeder; Sheep Intermediate, Emma Zeedyk; Sheep Junior, Brandon Zeedyk; Swine Senior, Megan Hancock; Swine Intermediate, Kenzie Hancock; Swine Junior, Brooklyn Zeedyk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.