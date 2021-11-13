4-H volunteers

Among those recognized Nov. 7 at the Defiance County 4-H Volunteer and Youth Recognition program at Fairview Elementary School were Jackie and Denver Zeedyk, who were recognized for 50 years of service to the Defiance County 4-H Youth Development program.

 Photo courtesy of Teresa Johnson

SHERWOOD — The 76th Annual 4-H Volunteer and Youth Recognition program was held Nov. 7 at Fairview Elementary School. This year the 4-H Advisory Council held an open-house and served ice cream. Families were invited to stop by and pick up their county fair premiums and livestock sale checks.

An award program was held at 4 p.m. Volunteer awards included: Meritorious Service Award: Amy Simonis and Ed Caryer; Community Service Award:Hicksville Herdsmen 4-H Club; Friend of 4-H: Bill Murphy and Hix-TV; Denver and Jackie Zeedyk were recognized for 50 years of service to the Defiance County 4-H Youth Development program. The Zeedyks also received the Defiance County 4-H Leadership Development Award.

Youth awards included: Sportsmanship Award: Allie Bevins, Caia Bevins & Luke Schroeder; 2021 Outstanding Livestock Exhibitors Awards sponsored by Pioneer Seed — Beef Senior, Kaitlyn Zeedyk; Beef Intermediate, Elizabeth Bok; Beef Junior, Aubrey Hall; Dairy Junior, Sara Bok; Dog Senior, Emily Wentland; Dog Junior, Josie Maag; Goat Senior, Emily Wentland; Goat Intermediate, Logan Schroeder; Goat Junior, Garrett Sheets; Horse Senior, Chelsie Porter; Horse Intermediate, Aubryn Viers; Horse Junior, Rosalie May; Poultry Senior, Blake Zeedyk; Poultry Intermediate, Kalvin Woodring; Poultry Junior, Weston Yoder; Rabbit Senior, Isaac Shininger; Rabbit Intermediate, Rose Billing; Rabbit Junior, Teagen Billing; Sheep Senior, Luke Schroeder; Sheep Intermediate, Emma Zeedyk; Sheep Junior, Brandon Zeedyk; Swine Senior, Megan Hancock; Swine Intermediate, Kenzie Hancock; Swine Junior, Brooklyn Zeedyk.

