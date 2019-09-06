MONTPELIER – The 2019 Animal and Me program participants met recently at the Williams County Fairgrounds to get to know each other and the animals they will show at the Williams County Fair.
This is the third year for the program, growing to 23 individuals with developmental disabilities partnered with 23 4-H or FFA mentors. This program allows 4-H and FFA members the opportunity to become mentors and share their knowledge about animals.
The event is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the livestock pavilion at the Williams County Fair. The program is a collaboration between Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) Community Inclusion Specialist, Joan Miller; Williams County 4-H educator, Stacey Perry;and local 4-H member Kaylee McCaskey. This year the program has expanded to include two shows, one small animal show (chickens and rabbits) and a large animal show (calves, goats, and lambs).
“Everyone involved in the program is proud. Mentors are learning to teach, and the mentees are learning new skills, and how to care for animals. It is such a heartwarming scene watching the participants working together with the animals,” said Miller.
