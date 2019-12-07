Andre honored at 4-H banquet

Accepting the Outstanding Alumni and Friend of 4-H Award for Patricia “Trish” Andre, who died in 2019, are, from left, Kirby Andre holding Esther Andre, Perry Andre, Nate Andre, all family members; Peggy Kruse, close family friend and head advisor of Pettisville Ever-Ready 4-H club; and Ross Andre, family member.

 Photo courtesy of the Fulton County OSU Extension Office

The Fulton County 4-H advisor banquet was recently held to recognize the contributions made by the advisors.

Patricia “Trish” Andre was honored with the 2019 Outstanding Alumni and Friend of 4-H Award. A 4-H advisor for the Pettisville Ever-Ready club, she died in August 2019 from injuries suffered in a car accident. Her family accepted the award on her behalf.

Paul zumFelde also was recognized as an Outstanding 4-H Alumni. Several of the 4-H advisors and 4-H members who worked with him were in attendance.

Years of service also were noted. Advisors and years of service are: PJ Savage, 45 years; Cindy Harris, 35 years; Richard Lumbrezer, 30 years; Ann Kirkum, 25 years; Julie and Troy Double and Audrey and Scott Burkholder, 20 years; and Mary Gordon, Kaitlin Ruetz, Lynette Cole, Amy Warncke, and Heather Wilson, five years.

Recognized for outstanding community service clubs were Mary Gordon, Michelle Herr, Jim Savage, Heather Wilson, Michelle Herr, Heather Wilson, Kirstin Daniels, Lynette Cole, Peggy Kruse, Mary Gordon, and Ann Kirkum

