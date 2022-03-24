The Defiance County OSU Extension Office hosted breakfast and inducted six farmers into the Agricultural Hall of Fame amidst a room full of family and peers at Defiance’s K of C Hall Tuesday morning.
The 2020 inductees, who were unable to have a ceremony due to COVID-19, were introduced. Tom Flory of Defiance was first to be recognized.
Flory has been working at Jewell Grain Company since 1965, with spraying as his main task. He was described as being “respectful of the environmental issues that go along with spray applications” and vigilant about run-off and wildlife areas. Flory is also active in his community as an advisor of the Jewell Project Producers 4-H Club and is a member of the Jewell Volunteer Fire Department for more than 55 years.
The Crescent-News was able to speak to Flory after the event proceedings. In his agenda bio, Flory was characterized as a “very quiet and humble man.”
True to the letter, when prompted for some closing words on his induction into the Hall of Fame, he had little to say except, “I’m just as sure that there are other people who deserve it more than me.”
Next to be honored was Gary Mavis of Farmer Township.
Operator of a grain farm, Mavis holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and became a full-time farmer in 1979. Mavis holds many conservation beliefs, and these are reflected in his actions. His farms are no-till and minimum till, he has cooperated in watershed conservation programs and serves on the ditch maintenance steering committee.
Much like Flory’s sentiments, Mavis’ thoughts on his induction were that it was, “an honor that I didn’t really feel I deserved, but I’m really appreciative and humbled by it.”
Joe Nester was last of the 2020 inductees, but was unable to attend. He sent in a recorded speech, and his son Brad accepted his plaque on his behalf.
Nester is the co-owner of Nester Ag, LLC, a company that specializes in soil consulting, nutrient management planning and agricultural technology consulting. Nester promotes conservation practices and has served on the Conservation Action Project of Northwest Ohio for over 20 years.
In his shared video, Nester imparted, “I wanted to thank the farm families in the northwest Ohio area that I’ve had the privilege of working with.”
Megan Hancock of the Tinora FFA and Defiance County 4-H presented the 2022 induction members, first of which was Virgil Hoene of Sherwood.
Hoene bought his current farm in Defiance County in 1965 and in 1979 bought equity in Decker, Inc. He worked there under Dave Decker and eventually took over management, merged with Archbold Equipment, joined the board and saw it eventually become Redline Equipment Company.
Through this, Hoene contributed to the agricultural community, but he also did many things for Sherwood outside of that. He served as mayor, village council member and with Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association just to name a few.
Hoene’s nominator — who was not named Tuesday — previously shared that “there are few places in Sherwood that you cannot see his impact to the community.”
Another nomination was for Roger and Lois Zeedyk of Hicksville. The Zeedyks own a family farm in Mark Township that they purchased in 1972. A second generation farm family, they raise corn, soybeansand corn silage, and are described as being “semi-retired.”
Roger helped found the Fairview Young Farmers in 1978 and shared that his involvement in the organization has “expanded his neighborhood,” allowing him to make connections beyond his local area.
He continues this expansion by coordinating summer trips to tour other parts of the corn belt such as North Dakota and Arkansas. He fosters this on a global level as well by making travels to Brazil to increase his agricultural knowledge.
The Hall of Fame guidelines allow three inductees per year, including one posthumously. This year that went to John and Patsy Koerner of Edgerton, both of whom passed in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
The Koerners operated a dairy and grain operation in northern Defiance County. John Koerner, a fourth generation farmer, took over farming operations in 1958 and became one of the first to adopt no-till techniques in northwest Ohio. Mr. Koerner adopted many modern procedures early on such as automated milking equipment, specialty feed mixes, and designed his own automated system to grind, mix and deliver feed to cattle in 1970.
Patsy, who held a bachelor’s in writing and editing, published many articles through the perspective of the “farm wife.” Her publications were featured in magazines such as The Lookout Magazine, Hoard’s Dairyman, Succesful Farming and Farm Journal.
On behalf of the Koerners, their daughter Teresa Johnson accepted their plaque.
“It was an honor to nominate them,” she said. “They’ve done so much for the farming community and I think whenever we have the opportunity to recognize farmers, we need to do that. My parents have a lasting impact in this area and that’s a part of who I am and the role that I chose, coming back to extension, working there in the 4-H program — that’s always been a part of my life,” Johnson tearfully commented to The Crescent-News after the event.
Johnson’s sentiments of needing to recognize farmers was the focal point of the keynote speech from Ty Higgins of the Ohio Farm Bureau. Higgins shared many facts about Ohio’s importance in agriculture as well as agriculture to the economy. He shared that Ohio District 5 alone contributed 121,436 jobs and $5.6 billion in wages, according to data from FeedingTheEconomy.com.
According to Higgins, Ohio is “pretty small compared to the rest of herd” in regard to agricultural means. However, “I take pride in what I do, and I hope that what I do at the Ohio Farm Bureau is something you take pride in too,” Higgins professed.
He went on to stipulate a few of the ways the bureau is protecting the farmers’ way of life — the Ohio Agriculture and Rural Communities Action Plan being one of those.
Higgins closed the morning with his wish to keep agriculture moving forward and that our food baskets be always full.
Earlier, Kevin Hancock, Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) administrator, and Amy Morman of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) opened up the floor to welcome all and recognize the sponsors for the event.
Proceeding Hancock and Morman was Bruce Clevenger, Defiance County’s OSU Extension agricultural educator, who shared some local farm history and facts. According to data Clevenger had mined from OSU Extension Office records, Defiance crop yields look much different now compared to what they were in the 1970s.
He shared that in 1973, the county reported corn yields of 71 bushels per acre. In 2021, a “historically productive year for Defiance County,” the corn yields were 190 bushel per acre. Clevenger went on with various crop yield comparisons, showcasing how Defiance County farming has grown and continues to contribute to the local economy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.